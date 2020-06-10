Muni and San Francisco police union squabble about rides for cops

article

Muni officials and the San Francisco Police Officers Association became embroiled in a public fight this week with the transit agency saying cops would not be allowed to ride to anti-police brutality protests.

On Tuesday, Muni officials wrote in a Twitter thread that the agency is balancing historic protests against systemic racism and police brutality that broke out across the nation.

“While safety continues to be our first priority, we cannot move forward without reflecting on our agency’s history, current practices around race, and how our agency can heal and specifically support black and brown communities,” officials tweeted.

"The SFMTA will no longer transport SFPD to anti-police brutality protests," the agency said."

In response, the union shot back in a series of tweets on Wednesday morning that Muni should "lose their number" and stop calling them if they need help with fare evaders or removing problem passengers from trains.

"Shouldn't be a @SFPD officer's job anyway," the union tweeted.

It's unclear how many officers use the transit system to commute.

Advertisement

Neither the officers' union nor Muni officials responded to KTVU's inquiries on Wednesday.