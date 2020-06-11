Muni brings back some pre-coronavirus routes, street sweeping resume

article

Starting Saturday, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will make changes to its transit service, including bringing back some routes that had previously been discontinued due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Muni, under the changes, full routes for the 5-Fulton and 30-Stockton will be restored.

Service along the 7-Noriega will be restored from Ortega Street and 48th Avenue to Funston Avenue and Irving Street and service along the the 43-Masonic line will be restored from Geary Boulevard and Masonic Avenue to Geneva Avenue and Munich Street.

Additionally, service along the 28-19th Avenue line will be extended to the north, going to California Street and Seventh Avenue.

Also, between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m., the 38-Geary outbound bus will go to Fort Miley and the San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and endat Geary Boulevard and 32nd Avenue instead of 48th and Point Lobos avenues.

Lastly, the L-Taraval bus, T-Third Street bus, the L Owl bus and the 14R-Mission Rapid line will all see increased frequencies, while the N-Judah bus will begin using 60-foot buses. I

n addition to the restored routes and other changes to service, on Monday street sweeping enforcement will resume, Muni officials said.

Since the March 17 stay home order, the city had halted street sweeping enforcement so that people could stay home.

The city had been relying on residents to voluntarily move their vehicles, however, as some businesses are reopening, street sweeping enforcement is set to resume.

According to city officials, parking tickets connected to street sweeping violations can be waived for residents who are still being affected by COVID-19.