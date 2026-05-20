Muni bus crashes with pickup truck in SF's Mission District, possible injuries

The Brief Three people are possibly injured after a Muni bus crashed into another vehicle in SF's Mission District, fire officials say. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. at Mission and 22nd Street. SFPD is investigating the crash.



Three people are possibly injured after a Muni bus and another vehicle were involved in a crash in San Francisco's Mission District on Wednesday, fire officials say.

What we know:

The San Francisco Fire Department says police are at the scene of the crash at Mission Street and the area of 22nd Street.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area while emergency workers are responding.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said the crash happened at 4:06 p.m. They said the safety and well-being of passengers and staff is their priority. They had no injury information and referred us to SFPD, who is investigating the crash.

KTVU has reached out to SFPD on the possible injuries but has not heard back.

SFMTA first reported the crash at around 4:20 p.m. on social media.

A Muni bus crashed into a pickup truck in San Francisco's Mission District on May 20, 2026. SFPD are investigating.

Traffic impacted :

Bus lines 14, 14R and 49 were impacted by the crash with reroutes at South Van Ness between 21st & 23rd. SFMTA said at 5:20 p.m. that those lines resumed service in the area.

SkyFOX is over the scene getting a better vantage point. A pickup truck remains in the street, partially in the bus lane, where it appears to have been t-boned on the driver's side of the vehicle.

This is a breaking news story.