Muni releases new limited edition ugly holiday sweater

San Francisco Muni on Tuesday released its first limited-edition ugly holiday sweater.

Though it arrived months before the Christmas holiday, Muni's "Icons of San Francisco" sweater is sure to lure in customers. The sweater is a cotton-acrylic blend that features San Francisco's world-famous cable cars, Coit Tower, and the Muni logo, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, which runs Muni.

Muni unveils its "Icons of San Francisco" holiday sweater. (SFMTA)

The staff-designed sweater is unisex and selling for $55.

Muni's release follows BART's tradition of rolling out an ugly sweater for the holidays. BART has released a new sweater each year since 2021. Last year, the transit agency sold 3,500 holiday sweaters.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Muni hopes to make $75,000 selling the sweaters.