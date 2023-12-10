Popular BART sweaters selling-out fast

article

It's the last chance to buy a Bay Area Rapid Transit 2023 Ugly Holiday Sweater. This year's sweaters have sold out on their online store, railgoods.com, but 100 will be for sale on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Rockridge station in Oakland.

The sweaters are phenomenally popular. Since starting to produce them in 2021, they have raised thousands for the struggling transit agency. This year's holiday merchandise has expanded to include a dog sweater and themed beanie, which are still in stock online.

BART holiday sweaters from any year are encouraged at Sunday's event. There will be music, prizes and the group photo, which will certainly be a keepsake for fans of public transportation.