Murder charges filed against suspected killer of Napa mom pregnant with twins

article

The Napa County District Attorney today filed charges against the man accused of killing a woman who was pregnant with twins.

A release from the district attorney's office states that 40-year-old Ernie Victor Solis, a resident of Napa, has been charged with three counts of murder, and faces the special allegation of multiple murder — the unlawful killing of multiple people that can result in life in prison without the possibility of parole, or the death penalty, depending on the circumstances.

Solis is charged in connection to the murder of Hailey Yvonne Privett, a 33-year-old mother of three. Privett was found murdered in her Napa home on Sunday morning. Privett had recently announced she was pregnant with twins, members of her family said. A family member told KTVU that Privett's children were in the home at the time of the murder.

A source of strenth

What they're saying:

"Hailey was a source of strength, love and laughter. She worked tirelessly to provide a safe, loving home for her children and gave them everything she could, even on her hardest days," a GoFundMe page set up by the family reads.

The fund had raised $8,300 of its $20,000 goal as of Thursday afternoon.

Her family members said the proceeds raised by the page will go toward supporting her children and covering funeral expenses.