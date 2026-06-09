Murder suspect dies in Santa Rita Jail restroom

The Brief Jeffrey Bryce McMaster, 44, died at Santa Rita Jail on June 6 of a medical emergency. He was charged with murder in February. He is the third person to die at Santa Rita Jail in 2026.



A 44-year-old Oakland murder suspect suffered a seizure at Santa Rita Jail and then died days later while using the restroom of a cell, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office – the second in-custody death at the facility in a week.

‘Medical emergency’

What we know:

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Jeffrey Bryce McMaster died on June 6: He had told deputies he needed to use the restroom of the outpatient housing unit. While he was there, deputies heard a noise coming from the cell. When deputies opened the door, they saw McMaster on the floor experiencing what the sheriff's office described as a medical emergency.

Staff tried to save McMaster, but he was pronounced dead at about 12:45 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

On the day he died, he had only returned from the hospital an hour prior, according to the sheriff's office.

McMaster had recently been cleared to return to Santa Rita Jail from a local hospital after suffering some type of seizure on May 28 in his own cell, the sheriff's office said.

McMaster had been at Santa Rita Jail since Feb. 3. Oakland police had booked him on a charge of murder. The East Bay Times reported he was charged in connection with the deadly beating of Leslie Marshall, 49, of Oakland, at a residential hotel in the 2300 block of San Pablo Avenue in Oakland the day before. McMaster and Marshall both lived at the facility.

The official cause of death will be determined by the forensic pathologist following an autopsy and toxicology testing.

Other in-custody deaths

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On May 31, Brandon Anthony Josep Watson, 37, of San Francisco was found dead in his bunk, discovered when he didn't show up for breakfast. His cause of death is also being investigated.

A third person also died in custody this year at Santa Rita Jail. Kenyonna Farr, 37, died on March 13 after she was found unresponsive in her cell. Her cause of death also hasn't been determined.

A total of 78 people have died in Santa Rita Jail since 2014.

Source Alameda County Sheriff's Office, KTVU reporting



