Santa Rita jail death: Man didn't show up for breakfast

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The Brief A 37-year-old man has died at Santa Rita Jail after he didn't show up for breakfast and was found lying in his bunk unresponsive. Brandon Anthony Josep Watson of San Francisco died on Sunday. The cause of death is unknown.



A 37-year-old man died at Santa Rita Jail after he didn't show up for breakfast and was found lying in his bunk unresponsive a day after being put into custody there, according to the Alameda County Sheriff.

What we know:

Brandon Anthony Josep Watson of San Francisco died on Sunday about 3:30 p.m., sheriff's spokesman Roberto Morales said.

He was found a few days earlier, on May 28 at 5:17 a.m., "unresponsive" after he "failed to respond for breakfast," according to the sheriff's office.

He lived in a dorm setting with multiple other people and had been seen walking around the night before, Morales told KTVU.

Jail and medical staff tried to save him and requested emergency medical services, the sheriff's office said.

He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, but ended up dying.

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What we don't know:

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Watson was booked into the Santa Rita Jail on May 27, after the California Highway Patrol Division arrested him for allegedly stealing a vehicle out of Dublin.

This is the second death at Santa Rita Jail this year and the 76th since 2014, according to a tally by KTVU.