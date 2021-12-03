Music icon Carlos Santana recovering after heart procedure

Bay Area music icon Carlos Santana is recovering after undergoing a heart procedure prompting him to cancel his shows in Las Vegas.



The Grammy winning artist says last weekend he experienced an issue with his chest and asked his wife to take him to the hospital.

He ended up undergoing what his management team called an unscheduled heart procedure.

The 74-year-old musician said he now plans to take some time off to rest and replenish.

Santana's expected to resume performances next month.

MORE: Santana family mural unveiled in San Francisco