Music lovers can reserve free concert tickets at Stern Grove

By KTVU staff
SAN FRANCISCO - Music lovers on Tuesday can begin reserving tickets for the free concerts in San Francisco's Stern Grove.

The tickets have always been free, but because of water damage to the grove last year, the number of fans who will be admitted will be fewer than usual.

The Sunday concert series runs from June 12 to August 14. The  first show is Tower of Power and Too $hort. 

Reservations are required and open up online via Eventbrite, 12 days prior to each show at 2 p.m. 

General Admission reservations can be made for up to four people.

To make reservation, click here. 