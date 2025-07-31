Musk sends out private Tesla taxi invitations

The Brief Tesla is testing out a taxi service. For now, it's like calling an Uber. Elon Musk is sending out private invitations to certain customers.



Tesla is now testing out a ride-hailing service in the Bay Area, which is part of Elon Musk's plan to eventually become a robo-taxi service.

Musk said the service will cover some parts north of the Golden Gate Bridge down to San Jose and parts of the East Bay including Hayward, Fremont and Berkeley.

For now, it's expected to work much like calling an Uber.

A driver picks you up and takes you to where you want to go.

That driver is allowed to use Tesla's self-driving mode, so long as they are in the driver's seat and prepared to take over any time.

These are the regulatory rules in California, which are different from Tesla's trial run in places like Austin, Texas, where only a supervisor is required on these rides, and they can sit in the passenger's seat.

As it stands, Tesla does not have the permission to operate fully driverless, like a Waymo car. It could take years to get to that point.

The ride-hailing service is not entirely public just yet. Musk said private invitations are going out now.

In California, the service must go through a pilot phase without charging customers before taking the next step.