'My heart is broken': 49ers Trent Williams' wife announces death of baby at 35 weeks

The Brief 49ers star Trent Williams' wife announced the loss of the couple's son. Sondra Williams said she was 35 weeks pregnant. The mother said the baby's twin died early in her pregnancy.



San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams and his wife are mourning the stillbirth of their baby named Trenton O’Brien Williams Jr.

On Sunday, the NFL star’s wife, Sondra Williams, shared an emotional post on Instagram announcing that they lost their son on Nov. 24. She was 35 weeks into her pregnancy.

"It’s been extremely hard trying to process the saddest Hello and Goodbye that I’ve ever had to endure," she wrote. "I welcomed your lifeless 4lb 8oz 18.5 in long little body at 11:38pm."

Sondra Williams also shared that the loss came after Trenton was diagnosed with a rare chromosome disorder known as Trisomy 13 and after his twin died early in her pregnancy.

"I prayed and hoped that your diagnosis of Trisomy 13 wasn’t true and wouldn’t be the fate of my long awaited beautiful Son-shine," Sondra Williams wrote.

Her announcement was made with a moving and intimate reel showing images from her pregnancy, including video of an ultrasound and an image of one of the couple's daughters kissing her mommy’s full belly. The reel also showed clips at the hospital where the family gave a love-fulfilled goodbye to Trenton.

The tribute was set to Beyoncé’s song "Heaven."

She called her baby her "forever angel" and said, "My firstborn and only son, I’ve always wanted you, but God wanted and needed you more."

Trent and Sondra Williams have three daughters.

"Knowing I will never be able to watch you grow older alongside your sisters has my eyes filled with tears," the mother shared, adding, "I can’t even begin to describe how I felt leaving the hospital without you… My heart is broken and my arms are empty."

On the day after Thanksgiving, before sharing about the family's loss, Sondra Williams wrote about how grateful she was, even as she experienced a difficult time.

"In spite of everything that I’ve been through, I have so much to be thankful for. It’s been an extremely emotional week," she posted along with a photo of her and family. "I’m truly grateful for my family and blessed to have them celebrate Thanksgiving with us."

On Sunday, Trent Williams, 36, was inactive for the Niners game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York due to an ongoing ankle injury.