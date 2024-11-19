49ers linebacker Fred Warner lends star power to Walnut Creek food drive

The 49ers middle linebacker switched up and went on offense Monday night to help raise awareness about the issue of hunger to help families in need.

Fred Warner lent his star power to a food drive held in Walnut Creek on Monday evening. Fans waited in line for hours to meet the star football player.

A food donation was a ticket for 49ers fan to meet Warner at the third annual food drive hosted by Venardi Zurada, a law firm, which partners with the team.

It's the second time Warner has participated in the event.

"Doing the food drive, being able to provide for the food bank for people in need is important, not just for the holiday season, but year round," said Warner.

All donations benefit the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano County.

The first 100 fans to arrive received an autographed photo of Warner.

Fan Jenny McGowan from San Jose was first in line.

She said she took the day off from work and arrived in Walnut Creek to get in line at 6 a.m.

"Fred is one of my favorites. I think he has great energy. He makes football more fun to watch. I wanted to meet him for a really long time," said McGowan.

Organizers hope this year's donations will top last year when 1,600 pounds of food were collected.

"Each pound of food is enough for two meals," said Caitlin Slys, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano County. "We have families who are worried about how they're going to serve a holiday meal and this is how this can help."

About 300 people lined up for this rare opportunity to meet Warner and donate to a good cause at the same time.

"He's the beast and he's one of the best linebackers," said 10-year-old Jonathan Escandon, who traveled from Fresno with his parents to attend the event.

"I've been a fan since I was a little kid. This is crazy," said Jonathan's father, Anthony Escandon.

Warner said he was thankful to be a husband and a new father, and this is a way to give back.

He encouraged others to do the same.

"The holiday season, people are gathered around family and friends. Keep a reminder for those who need a little extra help during the holidays," he said.

The food bank said it feeds 65,000 families each month, and that having Warner at this event helps increase awareness of the issue of hunger.

Warner said he's grateful for the many fans who came to see him and donate food.

