Mysterious containers along Canada Road prompt hazmat response in San Mateo County

A hazardous materials investigation is underway Thursday afternoon on Canada Road in unincorporated San Mateo County, county emergency officials said.

The county put out an alert at about 3:30 p.m. about the problem, which is on Canada Road between state Highway 92 and Edgewood Road east of the Crystal Springs Reservoir.

The county sheriff's office and Cal Fire are investigating the situation and have the road closed. No other details about the nature of the potential hazardous material were immediately available.