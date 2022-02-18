Mystery patient with distinctive tattoos dies just days after family finds him

article

Less than two weeks after he appeared as a mystery patient at Oakland's Highland Hospital, a man whose distinctive tattoos finally helped reunite him with his family, has died.

The man's daughter, Tamika Rivera of Concord, came forward just two days ago after seeing a KTVU social media post that featured the unique tattoos she recognized as her dad's, Jose Ramos, 46.

Rivera said her dad died Friday afternoon after his heart gave out. He never woke up.

Doctors had told her that it seems Ramos had either been hit by a car or possibly beaten up, but they'll never know for sure.

One of Rivera's sister was by his side when he died. Rivera said she was glad the family connected with him before his death.



"I don't know what I would have done if we didn't know what had happened to him," Rivera told KTVU.

Rivera said she had talked to her father two days before he showed up at the hospital but hadn't known where he was until she spotted his story on KTVU's Facebook page on Tuesday. She called the hospital and went to visit her father in the ICU at 9 p.m. that night.

Rivera had been trying to find her father to tell him that she too is now pregnant with her second child and that he will be a grandfather again for the 11th time.

It's unclear exactly how Ramos suffered the injuries that left him with tubes in his mouth and unconscious.

"It was a lot," she said.

RELATED: Mystery Highland Hospital patient with tattoos ID'd; daughter comes forward

In a statement earlier this week, Alameda Health System spokeswoman Eleanor Ajala confirmed that the family has come forward to identify the patient, though she did not specify the patient's name citing privacy laws.

But she added that the hospital was grateful to the public and the "power of social media... to solve this case. We are grateful for the strong ties that bind our community and have reunited the family."

"It shows that our community cares. Our community cares about people, and we thought we had lost some of that during the pandemic, but this is an example of who we are as humanity and how much we care about individuals," said Highland Hospital's Mark Brown.

RELATED: Highland Hospital needs help identifying man with distinctive tattoos

For her part, Rivera said that her father has battled addiction his entire life and has been homeless since October.

But she didn't dwell on that.

She called Ramos, who used to work in food production, a "great-grandfather who did everything for his grandkids," including cooking for them and teaching them to ride bicycles.