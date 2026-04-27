Crypto-fueled kidnapping suspected in missing California grandfather case

The Brief A 74-year-old Southern California man, NaiPing Hou, who vanished in March 2025, is believed by authorities to have been kidnapped, with over $1 million drained from his accounts after his disappearance. Suspicious activity, including robotic text messages, an empty home, sold vehicles, and untouched deliveries, suggests someone impersonated Hou and orchestrated financial transactions. Investigators think Hou may have been targeted due to his family’s cryptocurrency wealth; a $250,000 reward is being offered for information as the FBI joins the case.



Authorities suspect a Southern California grandfather who vanished more than a year ago may have been kidnapped in a plot targeting his cryptocurrency fortune.

NaiPing Hou, 74, was last seen on March 16, 2025, in Rancho Cucamonga and was reported missing weeks later on May 4. The FBI has since joined the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department in the search.

Signs of foul play

What we know:

Early on, investigators treated the case as a suspicious disappearance. Evidence now points to a possible abduction. Following Hou’s disappearance, his bank accounts were drained of more than $1 million through unauthorized transactions, including the purchase of gold bars and cryptocurrency, according to sheriff's officials and the FBI.

The circumstances at Hou's home further alarmed investigators. Family friends who went to check on him found the residence cleared of all furniture and personal belongings.

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Robo texts

Dig deeper:

Hou’s son, Wen Hou, a prominent cryptocurrency hedge fund exec, became suspicious after receiving unusual text messages from his father’s phone. According to the Charley Project, which tracks missing person cases, Hou’s phone began sending "robotic-sounding" responses to a family group chat in April 2025.

On May 3, his birthday, Hou allegedly refused to answer calls or visit his grandchildren in Las Vegas. When Wen Hou sent his father handmade Chinese noodles as a gift, he received a text saying, "Yes I receive it." However, those noodles were later found untouched on Hou's front porch.

Authorities believe an impostor was using the phone to communicate with the family. Hou’s wife, who was in China at the time, also received unusual messages, including one telling her to delay her return to the U.S.

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Possibly targeted for crypto success

The family believes Hou was targeted due to their success in the cryptocurrency space.

Wen Hou said his father was not tech-savvy, which made the million-dollar digital transactions even more suspicious. Investigators also discovered that Hou’s vehicles had been sold, and there was an attempt to rent out his home.

Hou is described as 5'7" tall, weighing 170 lbs., with black/gray hair and black eyes. He has a birthmark on his upper left shoulder.

Reward offered

What you can do:

Investigators are seeking information regarding a silver Toyota Yaris believed to be connected to the case. The Hou family has launched a website to collect tips on the man's possible whereabouts.

A reward of up to $250,000 is being offered for information leading to Hou’s safe return or the arrest of those responsible. Anyone with information is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department or the FBI.