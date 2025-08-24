Napa County declares local emergency in response to Pickett Fire

article

The Brief Napa County officials on Sunday declared a local emergency, allowing "for the swift and efficient allocation of resources" to combat the Pickett Fire. As of Sunday morning, the fire had grown to about 6,800 acres, growing significantly from the 5,862-acre figure reported the previous evening. Cal Fire is not ruling out the possibility that more areas could be added to the evacuation order, and urges area residents to ensure they are receiving emergency alerts on their phones.



Napa County officials on Sunday declared a local emergency in response to the Pickett Fire, freeing up resources to help tackle the roaring blaze.

County Chief Executive Officer and Director of Emergency Services Ryan Alsop signed the proclamation on Sunday, which will authorize "emergency response and recovery efforts," and will also allow "for the swift and efficient allocation of resources" in order to protect the public and mitigate damage in the face of the fire.

As of Sunday morning, county officials reported that the fire had burned about 6,800 acres, growing significantly from the 5,862-acre figure reported the previous evening. Containment held at 11% through the night.

"The safety of our residents is our top priority," Alsop said. "This declaration is a proactive step to ensure we can mobilize every available resource to respond to the needs of our community, including coordinating with state and federal partners."

The backstory:

The Pickett Fire has been burning since Thursday afternoon northeast of Calistoga. More than 1,200 firefighters from across the state have been called into the fire zone.

The fire is burning in the footprint of the 2020 Glass Fire, which has allowed firefighters to use old control lines to help contain the Pickett Fire.

As of Saturday evening, 190 people are under evacuation orders, and 360 people are under evacuation warnings.

Cal Fire is not ruling out the possibility that more areas could be added to the evacuation order, and urges area residents to ensure they are receiving emergency alerts on their phones.