Pickett Fire grows to nearly 6,000 acres, encroaching on Napa County vineyards

article

The Brief The Pickett Fire has burned 5,862 acres and is 11% contained as of Saturday evening. As a result of the fire flaring up near Aetna Springs on Saturday, Cal Fire announced evacuation orders Saturday evening for three new zones. Cal Fire is not ruling out the possibility that more areas could be added to the evacuation order, and urge area residents to ensure they are receiving emergency alerts on their phones.



The Pickett Fire continues to grow in Napa County, and the flames are now encroaching on vineyards near Aetna Springs.

The fire has been burning since Thursday afternoon northeast of Calistoga. As of Saturday evening, it has burned 5,862 acres and is 11% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Several new areas were placed under evacuation orders Saturday evening.

1,200+ firefighters now battling the blaze

What we know:

The fire continued to move eastward Saturday towards Aetna Springs and Pope Valley.

More than 1,200 firefighters from across the state have now been surged into the fire zone.

Late Saturday afternoon, crews rushed to contain what's known as a ‘fire whirl’ along a ridge just west of Aetna Springs, using helicopters to hit the flames from above.

Others tackled flare-ups along the edge of the fire, using hoses to shore up containment lines to make sure they hold.

"The fire is working its way out of the higher elevation out of the hills, basically down into the flats near some of the vineyards," said Capt. Robert Foxworthy, a Cal Fire public information officer.

Fire impacting local wineries

At the Ink Grove Winery, the flames were just a few feet away from the grapes.

One after another, bone-dry trees and bushes went up in flames in a matter of seconds.

At Black Sears Vineyard in Howell Mountain, there are concerns about how the smoke could impact the grapes.

Local perspective:

"Us growers are always concerned about the effect of smoke on the grapes. I think that's probably our biggest concern right now," said Black Sears proprietor Christopher Jambois.

New evacuation orders

Jambois and his family live on the property. They said they're ready in case of an evacuation.

"I have things packed up like clothes and stuff," said Jambois' son Lucien.

As a result of the fire flaring up near Aetna Springs Saturday, Cal Fire announced evacuation orders Saturday evening for three new zones:

POP-E001A (West of Butts Canyon, North of Pope Valley Rd, East of Aetna Springs Ln)

NPAE107B (West of Aetna Mine Rd, North of Aetna Springs Rd, East of Oat Hill Mine Rd, in the Cedar Canyon area)

NPA E108A (West of Aetna Springs Ln, North of Aetna Springs Rd, East of Aetna Mine Rd, South of James Creek creekbed)

Those new zones are in addition to several other areas that remain under evacuation orders.

As of Saturday evening, 190 people are under evacuation orders, and 360 people are under evacuation warnings.

Fire burning in footprint of 2020 Glass Fire

One element that's helping firefighters is the fact that the fire is burning in the footprint of the 2020 Glass Fire.

"What we're able to do is actually utilize a lot of those old control lines, the places that the fires were stopped before," said Foxworthy.

What they're saying:

KTVU asked Christopher Jambois if this brings back memories of 2020.

"Oh, fully, yeah. It's a PTSD situation," he said.

"I guess yeah it's a little scary, but I've gotten used to it almost," said Lucien Jambois.

Air quality concerns continue

As thick smoke continues to billow from the fire, air quality warnings have been extended through Sunday.

"I would suggest that you probably stay inside and try to avoid some of those smokier and poorer quality areas if that's something that your affected by," said Foxworthy.

What's next:

Cal Fire is not ruling out the possibility that more areas could be added to the evacuation order, and urge area residents to ensure they are receiving emergency alerts on their phones.

Investigators are still looking into what may have caused this fire.