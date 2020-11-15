Expand / Collapse search

Napa County officials urge testing as county positive cases rise

By KTVU Digital
Published 
Coronavirus in the Bay Area
Bay City News
article

Testing Center Specialits fully dressed in personal protective equipment assist people checking in for a coronavirus test at Union Station in Los Angeles, California on November 13, 2020.

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. - Napa County is seeing a sharp increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the past 10 days and officials are urging residents to take proper steps to prevent further spread and to take advantage of testing.

Positive cases in the county between Nov. 4 and Friday have increased by 357 to 2,432.

In Calistoga, mobile COVID-19 testing will be available by appointment Monday and Tuesday at the Calistoga Fairgrounds, 1435 N Oak St.

Testing is also available in Napa at the Napa County Expo, 575 Third St. in Napa.

Appointments can be made by calling (707) 253-4540 or online.