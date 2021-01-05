Napa County seeks volunteers to help administer COVID vaccine

The public health department in Napa County is looking for medical volunteers to help administer coronavirus vaccinations.

County health officials are putting out a call to nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, EMTs, dentists and doctors.

Officials said once vaccine supplies are sufficient they hope to have enough medical workers in place to administer the shots.

Those qualified and interested in volunteering can sign up through the Napa County Medical Reserve Corps.

