Napa is getting its first Costco, with the long-awaited store reflecting its Wine Country location

Excitement has been building among residents in Napa and surrounding areas as the city is set to get its first Costco, a store that will be specially tailored to its Wine Country location.

Friday is the grand opening for the new club warehouse, located at 280 Riversound Way, off Highway 221.

In recent days, people have been camping out, setting up chairs and tents outside the store, waiting to be the first customers.

Costco management told KTVU that the first campers appeared Saturday or Sunday last weekend and the line has been expanding since then.

Customers can expect the store will recognize its Wine Country location.

"The wine selection will be one of the largest at our grand openings," management said.

SEE ALSO: H Mart, cult favorite Asian grocery chain, opening new Bay Area store

The new construction is part of a housing and commercial redevelopment project known as Riversound, decades in the making.

The 154,000 square-foot store will include a gas station at its site as well as an electrical vehicle charging station.

The store is a key anchor and driving force of Napa’s vision for the integration of "light industrial" zones in the city, zones described as being more consumer focused and less capital and energy intensive, compared to heavy industrial areas.

"The new Costco at Riversound serves as an excellent example of how modern businesses can straddle the line between retail and light industrial," the city of Napa stated in a news release on economic development in July. "While primarily known as a retail outlet, Costco also involves substantial warehousing and distribution operations," city officials added.

The city also said that the retailer will bring more jobs to the community and be a major source of crucial revenue.

"Costco is expected to become the largest single source of sales tax revenue for the City. This influx of revenue will provide crucial funding for city services and infrastructure improvements, benefiting all residents," Napa officials said.

The Napa Chamber of Commerce is set to celebrate the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday morning at 7:30 a.m.

The Napa location is expected to be followed by another new Costco grand opening in the Bay Area, as the company prepares to open a warehouse in Pleasanton next month.



