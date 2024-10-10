H Mart, cult favorite Asian grocery chain, opening new Bay Area store

article

The Brief A new H Mart is set to open in the Bay Area. The Korean grocery chain has more than 80 stores nationwide. The first store opened in New York in 1982.



A much loved Asian supermarket, made all the more popular by the 2021 best-selling memoir, "Crying in H Mart," is set to open a new store in the Bay Area.

H Mart, which specializes in Korean groceries, boasts as being the largest Asian supermarket chain in the U.S.

It opened its first store in 1982 in Queens, New York and has since expanded to more than 80 locations across the country, garnering a cult following. The retailer also has stores in Canada and in the U.K.

In the Bay Area, H Mart has three stores: one in San Francisco and two in San Jose.

The grocer is now getting ready to establish its first East Bay location in Dublin on Dublin Boulevard, set for a grand opening in 2025.

In addition to an extensive range of both Korean and Western food, the retailer sells ready-made meals, housewares, and is widely known for its enticing food halls selling a variety of authentic Korean cuisine, from traditional dishes to popular street food.

With the motto, "Feel at home wherever you are from," the store has been credited with offering Asian-Americans a transformative shopping experience.

In recent years, the chain has gained increasing popularity as social media has helped spread worldwide interest in Korean culture– its music, television shows, skincare, and, of course, its cuisine.

This, as the Asian population in the U.S. has grown.

Census figures show U.S. residents of Asian descent grew to 24 million people in 2020, 7.2% of the population. That’s up from about 17 million in 2010, or 5.6% of the population.

The Korean grocer's popularity has also been fueled by the New York Times best-selling memoir "Crying in H Mart."

Author Michelle Zauner opens her book in an H Mart, which serves as a launch pad on her journey of grief as she traces the relationship she had with her late mother and the significance that food played in their shared Korean heritage.

H Mart is a shortened version of the store’s original name "Han ah reum." Translated, it means an armful and meant to denote the notion of "an arm full of groceries," as a reflection of the store's mission to offer its shoppers a wide variety of products.

On social media last month, as the chain marked its 32nd anniversary, it reiterated its mission to welcome all customers who want to experience authentic Asian food.

"Our original name still stands as a testament to our roots," the grocer said. "Every H Mart visit still feels like a trip to a neighborhood market."