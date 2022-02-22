Napa Outlets thieves busted and larger retail scheme thwarted, police said

Three people were busted in Napa in a suspected retail theft scheme, authorities said.

The arrest happened at the Napa Outlets on Sunday after witnesses said three people were going from store to store and loading large bags of merchandise into a rental vehicle.

Police said they recovered $10,000 worth of merchandise after a retail theft bust at Napa Outlets.

Photos from the bust show a minivan filled with merchandise that police said was valued at more than $10,000.

Police said the theft was part of a larger scheme affecting several counties.

In December another theft operation was thwarted in nearby Vallejo, where law enforcement recovered more than $200,000 in stolen merchandise.

