Napa grandfather recovering after gunshot wound to face on highway

A grandfather who was shot in the face along a Napa highway underwent surgery on Sunday and is recovering from his injury, his niece told KTVU.

Nina O'Brien said her uncle, Robert Abreu is doing well after undergoing surgery over the weekend, though the bullet is still lodged in his face. O'Brien said doctors are working to repair his eye, which was the only area impacted by the bullet.

"Honestly it’s a miracle," O'Brien told KTVU over the phone Monday afternoon.

Robert Abreu is pictured in this undated photo courtesy of his niece, Nina O’Brien.

The woman said Abreu was alert and talking after surgery. The family also said he'll eventually be able to return to work as a hardwood flooring specialist.

Abreu's daughter, Brittney Abreu of Menlo Park, said in a GoFundMe post that her father was "brutally" shot along Highway 29 during his morning commute to work.

The bullet went through the rear passenger side window of his truck. He was able to pull over and call 911 for help. Officers also showed up at his oldest daughter's home to tell the family the news, O'Brien said.

Rob Abreu pictured with family. Credit: GoFundMe

Abreu's family launched the GoFundMe to help with his medical bills as he is uninsured saying the shooting has put a "dire financial burden on him."

Abreu is the father to three daughters and is a grandfather of six. Brittney described her father as the "strongest, kindest, most generous hard-working man" her family knows.

On Friday the Napa County Sheriff's Department arrested Tuong Nguyen, 42, on suspicion of attempted murder, carjacking and felon in possession of a firearm. Authorities believe Nguyen is the suspect who shot Abreu and carried out a carjacking.

The shooting was reported at 6:40 a.m. Friday on Highway 29 near Highway 221.

Eight minutes later, authorities said a carjacking was reported in downtown near Clay and Franklin streets. And just before the shooting, residents had called in to report a reckless driver in the area of the shooting.

At 6:48 a.m. Napa police stopped the vehicle that was carjacked at Highway 221 and Streblow Drive. It was there that authorities arrested Nguyen.

He was booked into Napa County Department of Corrections this afternoon, where he is being held without bail.