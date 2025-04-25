Napa to pay $1 million to family of man killed by police

The city of Napa will pay $1 million to the parents of a man who was shot and killed by a police officer in 2021.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported that 26-year-old Jeremy Vellenoweth was killed outside his family's home after a neighbor called 911 to report he pointed a gun at his father.

Officers thought they were facing an active shooter, but the family says their son wasn’t aiming the gun at his father, and didn’t have time to follow orders.

The District Attorney cleared the officer, calling it a justified shooting.

The city is now settling the lawsuit without admitting fault.

