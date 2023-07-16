Napa police search for hit-and-run driver that caused injury accident
NAPA, Calif. - Newly released surveillance video shows a driver leaving the scene of a crash in Napa.
The accident happened July 8 at Main and First Streets and Napa police said they need the public's help looking for the driver of a black sedan.
Footage shows the sedan colliding with a white SUV, spinning around and then driving away.
Investigators said people were injured in the crash that sent pedestrians running.
Anyone who recognizes the sedan should contact Napa police.