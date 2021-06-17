Natural gas leak prompts evacuations in San Francisco's inner-Richmond neighborhood

article

The San Francisco fire department has ordered evacuations in the inner-Richmond neighborhood for a gas leak Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported to Pacific Gas and Electric at around 2:30 p.m. However, the utility said the report was for a natural gas odor. They are still working to determine the source of the odor. Fire officials, meanwhile, ordered evacuations for everyone in the area of 5th Avenue and Clement Street. Clement St. (between Arguello Blvd. & 7th Ave.) is closed to traffic and pedestrians.

Residents near the area of 6th Ave and Arguello Blvd are being asked to shelter-in-place or evacuate accordingly.

One person suffered minor injuries, firefighters said.

‘There’s no word on what caused the gas leak, or how large the leak is.

PG&E is cooperating with first responders to secure the area.

For those who have been displaced, the SF Fire Department said an air-conditioned bus is at Geary Boulevard and 5th Ave. to relieve those who have been affected. American Red Cross was setting up temporary shelter at 375 5th Ave.

San Francisco gas leak at Clement Street and 5th Avenue. June 17, 2021.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.