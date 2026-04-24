NB 19th Avenue in San Francisco will close for 70 hours

The Brief Northbound 19th Avenue is scheduled to close between Sloat Boulevard and Lincoln Way starting at 7 a.m. on Friday. It will reopen Monday morning. The closure is the first of three major phases designed to repair, resurface, and repave the aging street. Crews are scheduled to work on the southbound lanes during the weekend of May 8. A final closure is slated to begin May 22.



A major rehabilitation project will shut down one of San Francisco’s busiest streets for 70 hours this weekend.

Northbound 19th Avenue is scheduled to close between Sloat Boulevard and Lincoln Way starting at 7 a.m. on Friday.

The roadway, which carries an estimated 66,000 vehicles per day, is expected to remain closed until Monday morning.

The closure is the first of three major phases designed to repair, resurface, and repave the aging street. Drivers have long complained about potholes and significant cracks along the route. By implementing the full closure, Caltrans officials say they can reduce what would typically be 40 working days of construction into just 10 days.

During the weekend, only one lane will remain open to accommodate local access, emergency vehicles, and public transit buses.

Northbound 19th Avenue is scheduled to close between Sloat Boulevard and Lincoln Way.

"There is never a really good time to shut down a major thoroughfare like 19th Avenue," said Pedro Quintana, a spokesperson for Caltrans. "But, we need to get the work done."

The construction is expected to cause significant traffic delays on the city's west side. Local business owners have also expressed concerns regarding the impact on foot traffic and sales. One owner reported receiving no official notice of the closure and is now encouraging the community to make a specific effort to support local shops throughout the weekend.

To avoid inevitable backups, Caltrans recommends that motorists seek alternate routes, such as Sunset Boulevard.

This weekend's work marks the beginning of a larger infrastructure push. Crews are scheduled to work on the southbound lanes during the weekend of May 8. A final closure is slated to begin May 22, affecting both northbound and southbound 19th Avenue between Sloat Boulevard and Holloway Avenue.

Northbound 19th Avenue is scheduled to close between Sloat Boulevard and Lincoln Way starting at 7 a.m. on April 24, 2026