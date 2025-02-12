Oakland in spotlight as city prepares to host NBA All-Star events

The Brief The city of Oakland is hosting several NBA All-Star events, including a celebrity basketball game. The Oakland Police Department is boosting staffing for All-Star weekend and collaborating with law enforcement partners. Officers will be monitoring for sideshow activity and violent crime.



Oakland is preparing to be in the spotlight as it hosts key NBA All-Star events this weekend.

Moment to shine

What they're saying:

"This is an amazing weekend for the Bay Area, and it also means that the NBA has not forgotten about Oakland," said interim Mayor Kevin Jenkins.

The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, along with the practice and HBCU All-Star Classic on Saturday, will be held at the Oakland Arena.

"When it comes down to Oakland, we have some of the best restaurants in the world here, we have great culture, we have amazing events coming up, and we have a rabid fan base of the NBA, NFL, and MLB," Jenkins said.

Even though the Warriors, the Raiders, and the A's have all left town, this weekend will be Oakland's moment to shine.

Safety is paramount

Dig deeper:

However, Oakland Assistant Police Chief James Beere issued a warning.

"If you come into our city and you victimize any of our community members, our businesses, or people (who) are coming here to enjoy the festivities, we will arrest you," Beere said at a news conference.

Deputy Chief Casey Johnson added, "We will have specific officers set at specific locations for NBA events, but we will have additional officers out there to help address some of the sideshow activities, if they shall occur."

Chief Floyd Mitchell noted that the NBA will cover at least some of the policing costs.

"The NBA is paying for specific events that they asked us to help in regards to escorting and providing security for that," Mitchell said.

Police will work with partner agencies to keep the city safe.

California Highway Patrol officers will boost traffic enforcement along busy streets like Broadway and International Boulevard, where police will also be on the lookout for sex trafficking.

Alameda County sheriff's deputies will be on duty at the Oakland airport.

"As far as staffing and our lower numbers, we have to leverage our other partners. We're not going to do this by ourselves," Beere said.

But the bottom line is that although safety is paramount, officials want Oakland to bask in the spotlight.

"This is our moment for Oakland to shine, to show so many people from outside of Oakland to find out what makes the town so unique and fun," said Peter Gamez, president and CEO of Visit Oakland.

