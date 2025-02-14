NBA gives back to San Francisco school

With all the love for the NBA All-Star game, the league is spreading a little of that love to the next generation of basketball players.

Inside San Francisco's Bret Harte Elementary School, students are running drills, dribbling and shooting all to break in their newly renovated basketball courts.

"I really like it because me and my friends can finally dunk," said fourth-grader Nasir Parker Brown. "There's padding on the walls. It's really spacious, and I like it, and they added a score board."

The gym makeover is courtesy of the NBA, part of their All-Star day of service.

The more than 400 volunteers have come together to work on Bret Harte and East Oakland Pride Elementary School, updating play areas to create cleaner, brighter and safer places for the kids to play.

Student athletes here say the new lower rims will allow them to take their game to the next level.

"The new hoops, they're better for my height because I can't do really high hoops," said fourth-grader Elizabeth Cortez.

Barbara Bush is vice president for social responsibility for the NBA.

"It's important to us that we get engaged in the community, make sure we're giving back to those that are welcoming us and leave the community better than when we arrived," Bush said.

Bush said the payoff is getting to watch these kids enjoy their new court.

"I overheard some young students. They didn't know I was with the NBA, bragging to their friends about how cool the new gym was and, of course, that brought tears to my eyes. This is why it's so fun to do this work," she said.

Bret Harte's principal said the old gym was in need of a facelift.

"This partnership with the Warriors, the NBA, Heart of America, just wonderful," said Bret Harte Principal Jeremy Hilinski. "We're having a terrific time. The gym looks great. It's a legacy that's been left to us, and we're going to use this forever and ever."

The kids say they are ready to play.

"I'm ready to come in here on Wednesdays and have fun with my class, said Parker Brown. "Do gym class. I think it's going to be real fun."

In addition to the new gym, the NBA is putting together 700 backpacks filled with school supplies for the kids and Bush said for every assist in the All-Star game, State Farm will be donating $1,900 to the Boys and Girls Clubs in Oakland and San Francisco.