Nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to E. coli concerns

Nearly 43,000 pounds of raw ground beef was recalled over concerns that it may be contaminated with E. coli, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

The beef was manufactured by Lakeside Refrigerated Services, based out of Swedesboro, N.J., and shipped to retail locations nationwide, according to a recall notice posted June 13. The products are marked with the establishment number “EST. 46841″ inside the USDA mark of inspection and were produced on June 1, 2020, the FSIS said.

The possible contamination of E. coli O157:H7 was discovered during routine testing, officials said. No illnesses have been reported

A file image shows ground beef. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A list of products being recalled include:

1-lb. vacuum packages containing “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P-53298-82.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES” and a use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020 and lot code P-53934-28.

3-lb. vacuum packages containing three 1 lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN / 7% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53929-70.

1-lb. tray packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53944-10.

4-lb. tray packages containing 10 ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 80% LEAN / 20% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53937-45.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/27/20 and lot code P53935-25.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing “VALUE PACK FRESH GROUND BEEF 76% LEAN / 24% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53930-18.

Those who may have purchased these products were urged not to consume them.

E. coli infection usually causes sickness within two to eight days, according to health experts. It can cause dehydration, diarrhea and abdominal cramps. Most people recover within a week, but some cases can be life-threatening, causing kidney failure.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.