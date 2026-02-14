Woman dies in lobby at Santa Rita Jail; investigation underway

article

The Brief 36-year-old Dequita Grace Harrell was found unresponsive in the bathroom of the lobby at Santa Rita Jail. Authorities said there were no signs of foul play in Harrell’s death.



A woman was found dead in a bathroom in the lobby at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin early on Saturday morning, and authorities are investigating the circumstances of her death.

The woman – later identified as 36-year-old Dequita Grace Harrell – was found unresponsive in the bathroom around 5:25 a.m., according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies provided aid to Harrell and called medical responders to the scene, but she was pronounced dead.

The ACSO said there were no signs of foul play in Harrell’s death, and that while drugs "may have been a contributing factor," medical examiners were still working to determine her exact cause of death.

The sheriff’s department also noted that Harrell was at the jail waiting for an inmate to be released.

An investigation into her death is ongoing, and the ACSO noted it is not considered an "in-custody death."