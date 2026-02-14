Protesters in Concord slam ICE operations amid new immigration enforcement fears

The Brief Timed to coincide with Valentine's Day, the "Love Your Neighbor" march in Concord called for an end to ICE operations in American cities. Protesters are concerned about the possibility of an increased ICE presence in Concord, with the planned closure of the immigration Court in San Francisco. The protest comes a day after agents arrested a nanny in an immigration enforcement action in San Francisco.



In Concord, hundreds of people rallied Saturday to protest federal immigration enforcement efforts.

"Love Your Neighbor" march in Concord

On this Valentine's Day, the "Love Your Neighbor" march wound its way through the city's Monument neighborhood – home to many immigrants – as protesters and politicians slammed ongoing ICE operations.

"I've seen how students, family members, neighbors and just the community in all has faced a sense of fear," said Raul Arana of the Concord Immigration Protection Network.

"This is about harmony, respect and love for your fellow human beings, and when people cross that line we should be against it," said U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier.

It comes as a partial government shutdown began early Saturday morning, with Congress divided over proposed reforms to ICE. The shutdown hit the Department of Homeland Security, but is not directly affecting ICE operations, which have already been funded by Pres. Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill".

"People are seeing with their eyes what's happening," said Karen Hernandez-Cabrera.

"I can't believe this is America," said protester Stephanie McFarland.

Woman arrested during immigration enforcement in San Francisco

The rally happened just a day after new immigration enforcement action in San Francisco.

A woman was arrested by agents Friday in the Diamond Heights neighborhood. The San Francisco Rapid Response Network describes her as an "elderly nanny" on her way to work.

Mayor Daniel Lurie confirmed the San Francisco Police Department was not involved, and the SFRRN says a judge ordered her immediate release. Lurie said his office is not aware of any other immigration action in the city Friday.

"I can't help but think about my own upbringing. I'm someone who has had my neighbors be my caretakers and they're all from an immigrant background," said Arana.

Concerns about possible ICE presence in Concord

The protest and rally comes amid growing concerns about the possibility of an increased ICE presence in Concord. With the immigration court in San Francisco set to close next January, city leaders in Concord expect more cases to come through the immigration court there.

"We're going to see a lot of ICE presence," said Karen Hernandez-Cabrera with the Concord Communities Alliance.

"During these uncertain times we are going to stand together," said Concord Mayor Laura Nakamura.

Protesters applaud ICE withdrawal from Minneapolis

But protesters say they're glad to see a shift in Minneapolis, after Border Czar Tom Homan announced this week the withdrawal of ICE agents from that city, following an operation that DHS called a "huge victory for public safety."

"I thought that was great news to hear. This is exactly what we're asking for," said Hernandez-Cabrera.

"It's like that relief is short-lived, but what's the next thing?" said Monica Williams of Indivisible ReSisters Contra Costa.