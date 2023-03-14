Nearly a dozen power poles toppled on Homestead Road in Santa Clara

In Santa Clara, the strong winds left thousands of customers without power as trees and power lines were toppled. The fire department says nearly a dozen power poles went down on Homestead Road this afternoon. Fortunately no one was injured.

The people we spoke to along Homestead say they were without power for just a few hours but because the poles were blocking the street, a shelter-in-place order was issued by police.

"It was just quick. The winds were super strong, of course. I didn’t expect so many poles to be broken here," said Gil, who lives in Santa Clara.

With winds at about 70 mph early Tuesday afternoon, 11 power poles along Homestead Road in the City of Santa Clara snapped and fell into the street.

"I just got an email saying the street’s closed down. So that’s why I came out here to check it out," said Christian Spears, who lives a few blocks over from Homestead Road.

Just before 3 pm, Santa Clara Police posted this tweet, asking businesses and residents to shelter-in-place until further notice due to downed power lines. Baldwyn Chieh says he works for a large tech company in Cupertino, and he ended his day a bit early when the building lost some of its power.

"It’s really interesting because actually all the lights went off, then the lights came on. About half of them. We had no electricity in our outlets so our computers, we had to run on battery. But the doors still worked. The garage door could still open to let cars out," Chieh said.

SEE ALSO: Bay Area wind, rain cause widespread damage

Police and fire crews say they worked quickly to reroute traffic on Homestead between Kiely Blvd and Lawrence Expressway as Silicon Valley Power worked to restore power. About five miles down the road in Sunnyvale, a 50-foot tree also toppled on to the main building of West Valley Elementary School. No one was hurt and neighbors say the high winds put a temporary stop to everything.

"Yeah, so then I saw this tree and then everyone’s fence is down. The traffic on 85 over there is just empty so it’s a little bit crazy," said Adam Lips, of Sunnyvale.

With so many downed power lines on Homestead, it was important to keep people out of the area so many people had to park on other streets and then walk to their homes with the help of police.