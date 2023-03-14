Strong winds and heavy rains have caused widespread damage across the Bay Area with more than 150,000 Pacific Gas & Electric customers losing power, numerous trees blocking roads or falling onto homes and San Francisco International Airport grounding flights. In San Francisco, glass fell from a high-rise with damaged windows.

The latest punch from Mother Nature came from an atmospheric river passing through the region on Tuesday. A wind advisory is also in effect for the Bay Area until 11 p.m. tonight.

Unlike other recent storms where heavy rains unleashed serious flooding, the more serious concern Tuesday was from wind-related wreckage.

Trees fell onto roads throughout the Bay Area. A section of southbound 280 was completely closed to drivers in Millbrae while Highway 92, near Half Moon Bay, was also closed because of a toppled tree. Parts of the Peninsula, and Livermore and Pleasanton in the East Bay, were among the areas that appeared to have the most destruction from broken branches and downed trees.

In San Francisco, glass falling from a tower at 555 California Street led the fire department to order people to shelter in place.

Capt. Jonathan Baxter with SF Fire Dept. said glass separated from its frame on the 43rd floor of the 52-story-high rise and is falling to the ground below. Emergency workers are assisting with door-to-door evacuations of people in the footprint of the building. No injuries have been reported, but one man said glass from above fell on his car.

Fire officials said two windows were broken; one was completely broken out and the other was damaged. The Department of Building Inspection is at the scene to evaluate.

One man shared photos of glass that had fallen on his car, damaging the vehicle.

A big rig was knocked over on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, leading authorities to stop other "high profile vehicles" from crossing that span and the Golden Gate Bridge.

California Highway Patrol said they were using tow trucks as a "wind break" as they were getting ready to upright the trailer.

Livermore wind snaps a tree in half on Concannon Blvd. March, 14, 2023.

Flights temporarily were prevented from taking off at SFO because of the hazardous weather.

Power outages were affecting all parts of the Bay Area. Viewers sent in reports of utility wires that lay in the street. One driver told KTVU he felt a huge electric shock when he absentmindedly tried moving a line in the road.

PG&E sent the following power outage breakdown to KTVU:

San Francisco-- 1,004

The Peninsula-- 63,731

North Bay-- 8,186

East Bay-- 91,988

South Bay-- 131,158