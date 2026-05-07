Nearly half of Californians don't have 'much trust' in health care system: poll

The Brief A new study commissioned by the nonprofit California Health Care Foundation reveals that nearly half of Californians—46%—reported they do not have "much trust" in the health care system. The source of this distrust is rooted largely in the business and administrative side of medicine rather than clinical care. However, trust in frontline medical professionals remains high, with 84% of Californians reporting they trust their doctors and 90% stating they trust nurses.



Millions of Californians lack confidence in the state’s health care system, citing a lack of price transparency and long wait times as primary drivers of their skepticism.

Trust in health care

By the numbers:

A new study commissioned by the nonprofit California Health Care Foundation and conducted by the University of Chicago reveals that nearly half of Californians—46%—reported they do not have "much trust" in the health care system.

Part of these results are not surprising.

Who hasn't been confused by one of those explanation benefits forms from their health insurer, or complained about an unexpected charge from their health insurer, or complained about an unexpected charge from the doctor's office?

According to the poll of approximately 1,000 residents, the source of this distrust is rooted largely in the business and administrative side of medicine rather than clinical care.

Only 33% of respondents said they trust health insurance companies, while just 30% expressed trust in pharmaceutical companies.

However, trust in frontline medical professionals remains high, with 84% of Californians reporting they trust their doctors and 90% stating they trust nurses.

Financial landscape

Big picture view:

The findings arrive as residents grapple with a volatile financial landscape for medical care.

Health care costs have surged across the country, but Californians have been hit particularly hard. Earlier this year, some participants in the state’s Covered California program saw their premiums rise between 20% and 40%.

These spikes followed moves by Republicans in Congress to cut health care subsidies and the expiration of enhanced federal financial assistance.

When researchers asked participants what changes would help restore their trust in the system, the answers centered on financial clarity.

Respondents identified transparency in pricing and knowing the exact out-of-pocket costs before undergoing a medical procedure as the top two solutions for repairing the relationship between patients and the industry.