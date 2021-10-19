Neighbor rescues man from burning home in San Francisco

A quick-thinking neighbor saved a man from a burning home in San Francisco on Monday.

Video from Citizen App shows a man trapped in the window of a home in the Forest Knolls neighborhood.

With smoke billowing out, a neighbor moved a vehicle under the window and secured a ladder on its roof to help the man get out.

Minutes later, the home burst into flames.

San Francisco Fire officials said the man will be okay.

The cause of the house fire was smoking, officials said.

The department posted to Twitter shortly after the rescue that smoking is the biggest cause of house fire deaths.

"Cigarettes and other smoking products cause a third of all accidental fire fatalities in the home – the biggest killer in accidental fires," they said.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Ammunition goes off as firefighters battle blaze at San Leandro home