Nestle's new luxury KitKat will cost $17

article

To borrow from that popular jingle: Break me off a piece of that highly-personalized, very expensive KitKat bar.

Nestle is launching a luxury, bespoke KitKat through its KitKat Chocolatory, which will first open as a pop-up in 30 stores across the U.K., before it will become available through the chocolate company’s new online shop.

READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The new hand-crafted chocolate bars, eight “fingers” long, are called “Create Your Break.” They allow customers to choose three special add-ins from a long list, and one chocolate variation from a selection of milk, dark, white and ruby.

There is also an option for personalized packaging.

In addition to the common add-ins like mini marshmallows, salted caramel chunks and toasted coconut flakes, there are “special edition” and “Best of British” flavors that include Billionaire’s Treasure, Whiskey & Ginger, Cherry Bakewell and Earl Grey.

“We know how much people enjoy experimenting with new and exciting KitKat flavors and the KitKat Chocolatory offers a whole new, premium KitKat experience as well as the chance to create your very own personalized break and have it delivered right to your door,” Rabia Khan, Head of KitKat Chocolatory for Nestle U.K. and Ireland, said in a press release.

Advertisement

Take note: Unique candy bars aren't cheap candy bars. Each personalized bar will start at about $17. They'll be available in the U.K. through Dec. 24.

CHECK FOR UPDATES ON FOXNEWS.COM