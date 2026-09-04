New California law restricts Alameda County discretionary funding

The Brief A new California state law imposes new restrictions on how Alameda County allocates its discretionary funding. The measure requires county supervisors to approve discretionary funds—which often go toward non-profits or community organizations—by a majority vote. Alameda County supervisors called the bill political retaliation, pointing out that the restrictions apply exclusively to Alameda County.



A new California state law imposes new restrictions on how Alameda County allocates its discretionary funding.

Discretionary funding law

What we know:

The measure requires county supervisors to approve discretionary funds—which often go toward non-profits or community organizations—by a majority vote.

The bill was authored by former State Senator and current Congresswoman Aisha Wahab, who said the regulation was needed to improve transparency after heightened scrutiny over county spending.

Alameda County supervisors called the bill political retaliation, pointing out that the restrictions apply exclusively to Alameda County.

Wahab denied the characterization, but supervisors are now considering a potential lawsuit in response to the legislation.