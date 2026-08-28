San Leandro man dies after house fire; neighbor tried to put out flames

The Brief Mike Morgan, a military veteran in his seventies, died at the hospital after being rescued from his burning home on Carmel Court in San Leandro. Isaac Vuong, a 22-year-old Alameda County Fire Department volunteer reservist who lived next door, rushed to put out the flames using his own gear and a garden hose. Firefighters pulled Morgan from his bedroom, but he later succumbed to his injuries, leaving neighbors, family, and local workers mourning his loss.



A San Leandro community is mourning the loss of a military veteran who died following a house fire Wednesday night.

The victim, identified as Mike Morgan, a man in his seventies, was rescued from his home on Carmel Court but later died at the hospital.

Volunteer Reservist Attempts Rescue of Lifelong Neighbor

What we know:

Isaac Vuong, a 22-year-old volunteer reservist with the Alameda County Fire Department who lived next door to Morgan, attempted to combat the flames before emergency crews arrived. Vuong received an alert on his phone, put on his gear, and rushed outside to find fire erupting from Morgan's living room window.

"Tried doing what we could to this fire, but it was so big that the hose volume was just not enough volume," Vuong said. "I wish I got here quicker, you know, it could have been a different outcome, you know, if the whole building wasn’t involved by then."

Vuong used his hose and training to fight the blaze, suffering a burn to one of his hands in the process. His initial efforts helped potentially prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

Firefighters Pull Victim from Bedroom

Dig deeper:

Minutes after Vuong began his initial response, crews from the Alameda County Fire Department arrived at the scene and made entry into the structure.

Firefighters located Morgan unconscious inside his bedroom. As crews emerged from the burning building with Morgan, Vuong assisted in carrying his neighbor to the front lawn, where emergency medical technicians rushed him to the hospital. Morgan later succumbed to his injuries.

The loss was particularly devastating for Vuong, who had known Morgan his entire life and considered him family. Vuong shared that Morgan was one of the key people who inspired him to pursue a career in firefighting.

"When I told him I wanted to be a firefighter he was really proud in a way. He was like, 'Dude, you’re going to kill it,' and that always motivated me," Vuong recalled. "He was like, 'Yes, you’re taking the right steps, I’m so proud of you, you’re going to be a hero one day.'"

Community Remembers Veteran's Kindness

What they're saying:

Neighbors up and down Carmel Court remembered Morgan for his humor, generosity, and kind personality.

Coretta Gamble, a local U.S. Postal Service worker who regularly delivered mail to Morgan and his dog, Captain, expressed grief over his death.

"I found out from one of my co-workers, so yeah, I’m sorry I’m crying, but like I said, he was a wonderful guy," Gamble said. "I’m glad I got an opportunity to get a chance to know him, and build up a good friendship with him."

Morgan is survived by his son, Mike Morgan Jr.

Vuong shared that he plans to begin applying soon for full-time firefighter positions across the Bay Area, with the goal of ultimately working for his hometown department.