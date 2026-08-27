Oakland stabbing spree suspect refuses to leave jail cell for court

The Brief A 34-year-old homeless man faces murder and attempted murder charges following a random stabbing spree across Oakland that left one person dead and four others injured. The suspect, Jose Jesus Rodriguez, refused to leave his jail cell for a scheduled court appearance on Thursday, forcing his arraignment to be postponed until Friday. Oakland police apprehended Rodriguez shortly after the final attack, recovering a knife with a three-inch blade near the scene.



A homeless man was charged Thursday in a random spree of stabbings in Oakland that left a man dead and four other victims hurt.

Defendant a no-show in court

What we know:

Jose Jesus Rodriguez, 34, was named in a criminal complaint accusing him of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and four counts of attempted murder. But he refused to come to court on Thursday from his jail cell. His arraignment was postponed until Friday.

Authorities said he has similarly refused to come to court in previous cases.

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Suspect targets victims across Oakland

Timeline:

Rodriguez's alleged spree began with the deadly stabbing of Gonsalo Lopez, 58, at Cesar Chavez Park on Foothill Boulevard. The victim had worked as a chef, and often brought home-cooked food to homeless people at the park.

Authorities say the suspect then went to the Fruitvale BART station and stabbed a man, also at random. The man's aunt told KTVU that it was "worse than expected."

Rodriguez then allegedly went to a gas station at 38th Avenue and San Leandro Street and repeatedly stabbed a 47-year-old man who's also homeless.

From there, investigators say he went to 39th Avenue and International Boulevard.

Surveillance video shows him allegedly targeting two men on a moped. Police believe he tried to stab the man driving the moped but missed and instead stabbed his passenger.

Authorities say Rodriguez then stabbed a woman after she tried to get away from him.

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Surveillance video captures final attacks

Just before the woman was stabbed, she happened to see the moped driver pacing back and forth at the corner after he was targeted. The woman appears to wonder what's going on, looking back at him.

It's not long before Rodriguez allegedly attacks her. The moped driver sees the attack and runs to an SUV pointing to where the suspect went.

Oakland police quickly found him nearby.

A source close to the investigation told KTVU Rodriguez dropped a knife with a three-inch blade before he was arrested. He invoked his right to remain silent after being taken into custody, the source said.

Expert addresses fear of random attacks

Big picture view:

Santa Clara University psychology professor Thomas Plante says it's the randomness of stranger attacks that can be frightening.

"You can be as vigilant and prepared and thoughtful as you possibly can be, and you can still get hit by a truck or knifed by a random person," Plante said.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan