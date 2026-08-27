Usher and Gwen Stefani to perform at Salesforce Dreamfest concert in San Francisco

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The Brief Usher and Gwen Stefani are announced as the performers for this year's Dreamfest benefit concert in San Francisco. The concert will take place Sept. 16 at Oracle Park. The event is a benefit for UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital and is part of the Salesforce Dreamforce annual tech conference.



Salesforce's annual Dreamforce conference announced the headlining performers for its Dreamfest concert.

Top-tier performers

Usher and Gwen Stefani are set to thrill the audience at tech-company CEO Marc Benioff's annual event. The company on Thursday said the show will take place at Oracle Park, dubiously referred to as "Giants Ballpark" throughout their news release on September 16.

What we know:

The annual concert is a benefit for UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital.

Tickets for the event start at $1,500. For those who want the VIP experience, that includes a cocktail reception, reserved seating at the concert and an after-party in what is said to be a "luxurious setting."

Usher will perform at the 2026 annual Dreamfest concert as part of the annual Salesforce Dreamforce conference. Photo courtesy Glodow Nead Communications.

Gwen Stefani will perform at the 2026 Dreamfest concert, part of the annual Salesforce Dreamforce conference. Photo courtesy Glodow Nead Communications

Usher is an eight-time Grammy winner. Fans love the Confessions singer not only for his hit songs "Yeah!", "My Boo" and R&B chart topper, "Superstar", but also for his slick, liquid-like dance moves.

Gwen Stefani emerged from being the frontwoman of ‘90s ska-punk band, No Doubt, to becoming a fashion and pop icon, known for the mid-2000s number one song "Hollaback Girl" and more recently her involvement in the TV talent show "The Voice." She’s been awarded with MTV Video Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards and an American Music Award.

Courage winner

This year's concert highlights UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital patient Cait Joseph, who received specialized care from the medical facility. Now 24, she is pursuing a career in nursing after being inspired by her own caregivers at the hospital. Joseph will receive the Colin Powell Medal of Courage for her resilience, the concert event's PR firm said.

Previous performers

Past Dreamfest concerts have featured Metallica,Green Day, Janet Jackson, Foo Fighters, Pink, Red Hot Chili Peppers, U2, Imagine Dragons, Alicia Keys, and Bruno Mars.

The Source The information in this story was taken from a press release provided by Glodow Nead Communications and previous KTVU reporting on Salesforce's Dreamforce events.