New California laws go into effect on July 1

The Brief New California laws will go into effect on July 1. The range of legislation sprawls from a range of legislation involving public safety, education, and employment. Here's what you should know about some of the anticipated laws.



From clearer food labeling to phone usage being limited in schools, there are a host of new rules that Californians must abide by starting July 1, with a range of legislation involving public safety, education, and employment.

Here's what you should know about some of the anticipated laws.

Packaged food labels

Packages of instant noodles are displayed for sale. (Photo by Alex OGLE / AFP via Getty Images)

The bill – AB-660 – intends to provide clearer food and beverage labeling. The lead author is Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks).

This bill aims to clear up the confusion that comes from "sell by" dates, which are there to reduce large amounts of food waste.

Instead of "sell-by," the bill mandates that packages have "best if used by" and "used by" dates to suggest when people should consume the product and when to throw it out.

Allergen disclosure

The bill – SB-68 – deals with major food allergens and was authored by Caroline Menjivar (D-Panorama City).

The bill's goal is to make restaurants notify the public of major food allergens that are ingredients in their menu items.

This information will be shared either directly on the menu, in a digital format, or on a separate allergen-specific menu using the major food allergen's name and picture.

Some of these major food allergens include, but are not limited to: milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, wheat, peanuts, soybeans, and sesame.

Autonomous vehicles

Waymo automated vehicle

The bill – SB-1246 – presents regulations on autonomous, or self-driving, vehicles. It was authored by Dave Cortese (D-San Jose).

It will require the vehicle manufacturers to have local incident technicians dispatched upon notification, electronically or otherwise, after an accident.

It will prohibit autonomous vehicles from interfering with emergency events, emergency operations or law enforcement operations.

The bill also intends that autonomous vehicles be equipped with a manual override system that allows first responders, tow operators, or other trained personnel to access an emergency steering wheel to safely relocate or stop the car during an emergency.

Glock ban

Glock 47 9mm semiautomatic pistol Dyrdahl allegedly bought for Gooden. (Credit: Federal indictment) ( )

The bill – AB-1127 – deals with prohibiting the sale of converter pistols. It was authored by Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino).

It will outlaw a licensed firearms dealer from selling, giving, or exchanging any semiautomatic machine gun, convertible pistol, or Glock switch guns.

The bill would make a first violation of this law punishable by a fine, and if multiple offenses occur, then more serious action will be taken like the revocation of a dealer's license and removal from the Department of Justice list of those licensed to sell firearms.

School facilities

View of an all-gender bathroom sign. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The bill – SB-760 – addresses all gender restrooms in educational buildings and was authored by Josh Newman (D-Fullerton).

The bill will require each school district and charter school that has grades 1 through 12, as well as county offices of education, to provide and maintain at least one all-gender restroom for students and people to use.

These restrooms are to meet certain requirements, like signage being open to all genders and easily accessible to students.

Phone free schools

Person's hand holding an Apple iPhone 13 Pro in a car. Lafayette, California, December 29, 2021. (Photo by Gado/Getty Images) Expand

The bill – AB-3216 – was authored by Josh Hoover (R-Sacramento), and is known as the "Phone Free Schools Act."

It aims to limit or prohibit the use of smartphones by students while they are at school, or while they are under the supervision and control of employees of that school district.

Research written in the bill demonstrated that the use of cell phones during school hours can create significant distractions and lead to negative effects on their academic performance and mental health.

However, students shall not be prohibited from possession of a smartphone in case of an emergency or in response to a perceived threat, when a teacher or administrator grants permission under reason, or when a licensed physician determines that the use of a smartphone is for the health of the student.

LGBTQ+ crisis hotline

The bill – AB-727 – deals with LGBTQ+ student safety with improved identification cards and was authored by Mark González (D-Los Angeles).

It requires public schools that have students in any grades from 7 to 12 and public institutions of higher education that issue identification cards to have them printed with the telephone number and text line for a specified LGBTQ+ suicide hotline.

This provision comes alongside the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline that is already printed on identification cards to help students who identify as LGBTQ+ who may face verbal, physical or online harassment that impacts their academic performance and mental health.

Healthcare workers minimum wage increase

A worker helps a customer at a Burger King restaurant in San Rafael, California. . (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

This bill – SB-525 – targets minimum wages for health care workers. It was authored by Maria Elena Durazo (D-of Los Angeles).

It's a provision of a 2024 law that will allow for healthcare workers' minimum wage to see a $1 to $2 increase, ranging from $21 to $25 depending on the size of the health care facility.

The official California city and county minimum wage increases on an annual basis, and this expected change can be seen from the standard $16.90/hour for all employers to a $1 to $4 change depending on location.

More information regarding the specific city and county can be found here.