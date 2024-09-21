New Castro business touted as success story of SF's First Year Free Program

article

The grand opening of a new wellness center in San Francisco's Castro District is being touted as a success story of the city's First Year Free Program. The program, which was extended earlier this year, waives permit fees for small businesses.

"It helps you to, to get like a base," said Ismel Deluna, the owner of the newly-opened Taboo on Market Street, which specializes in providing haircuts and wellness services for the disabled and LGBTQ+ communities. "When we [work] on all these projects, and we’re running out of money…and on top of that you have to come up with extra money to pay for the permits, it really is a punch."

Since the program was started, the city says more than 7,700 businesses have enrolled and more than $3.7 million in fees have been waived.

"This is why, as a city, we have to stop telling people no. We say we support our small businesses, but we’ve made it hard for them to do business," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed at the opening. "My office of economic and workforce development has been an important part of making the investments necessary to get to yes."

The program is among the efforts being undertaken by the city to search for new ways to fill vacant storefronts and bring small businesses back to San Francisco.

Deluna was also able to find additional funding for his business through city grants geared towards filling vacant storefronts.

"Now we can actually, in my case…use that money [saved] to get better equipment…and continue providing the dignity care for people with disabilities," said Deluna.