BART soon to offer new credit card tap and pay option. What to know:

The Brief BART will soon offer a new fare payment option. Riders will be able to use their bank or credit card for contactless pay. The new option will be available at other Bay Area transit systems in the coming weeks, the MTC said.



A new and potentially more convenient payment feature is coming to BART and eventually to other transit systems in the region.

In this age of tap-and-pay credit card technology being offered for most in-person customer transactions, from restaurants to retailers, BART will soon allow riders to use that method to pay for fares at its gates.

What we know:

The transit agency is set to roll out the new contactless credit and bank card option next week. BART officials said the launch of the new tap and ride fare method is on schedule and set for Wednesday.

Currently, BART users need a Clipper card for their ticket, accessing gates with either a physical plastic card or one in their digital wallet.

The electronic fare payment is an all-in-one transit card that is accepted throughout the Bay Area by transportation agencies, including AC Transit, Golden Gate Transit, Muni, the VTA, and San Francisco Bay Ferry.

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission said riders can still use Clipper to hop on BART, and the new payment method will not replace the current system.

"What is known as Tap and Ride for contactless bank cards is just a new option for accessing the BART system, and in the coming weeks other Bay Area transit systems," MTC Assistant Director of Communications John Goodwin told KTVU in an email.

Big picture view:

BART joins a growing number of major transit agencies around the country and globe to offer convenient contactless bank cards as an option to pay for fares.

Cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, and London are among those with a transit system that have implemented a tap and ride system using contactless bank cards.

Local perspective:

Here in the Bay Area, transportation officials said the new option will especially benefit those who don’t ride BART often.

"This is a big convenience for visitors to the Bay Area, and for infrequent local riders," Goodwin said.

No discount fare options

He also noted that those who use contactless bank cards for fares should know the payments made through that method are one size fits all.

"Tap and Ride contactless card payment will charge full adult fares only," Goodwin noted. "So people eligible for youth or senior or disabled discounts are advised to keep using their existing Clipper card, either a plastic card or a virtual card on their phone," he added.

What's next:

Goodwin said in the coming weeks the new payment system will expand beyond BART to the region's other Clipper-used transit systems.

MTC officials said that while the new method will make it easier for new and infrequent Bay Area public transit riders, for those with an existing Clipper account, there will be no significant benefit to using the new system.

Regional transit officials plan to hold a preview event about the new payment option on Tuesday.