Big bus service changes come to the East Bay this week

The Brief Public transportation in the East Bay will see new bus lines and routes with additional or fewer stops as transit agencies work to increase efficiency. AC Transit told KTVU its changes are meant in part to address a $41.5 million deficit and a decline in ridership since before the pandemic. Bus line changes are not only happening in the East Bay, but are being undertaken by Golden Gate Transit, Marin and VTA as well.



Major changes are coming to hundreds of bus lines across the East Bay beginning Sunday.

Some may see more stops, while others may become scarcer as AC Transit and other agencies work to increase operating effectiveness across their lines.

What they're saying:

"To be specific, 104 bus lines – represent nearly 85% of buses on the streets of the East Bay – are undergoing some form of update or change," said AC Transit Spokesperson Robert Lyles.

Lyles said AC Transit is moving resources to increase efficiency. That means new bus lines and more stops along routes with high ridership, and fewer stops along routes with low ridership.

"After two years of analysis, we found many Bay Area employers are either continuing hybrid or remote work," said Lyles.

Lyles said AC Transit has a $41.5 million deficit and a decline in ridership since before the pandemic. So he says hopefully these changes will help.

Local perspective:

Many who spoke with KTVU at the Uptown Transit Center in Oakland sid bus service is vital to the community, and the impact of these changes is to be determined.

"I appreciate they are putting effort and trying to make public transportation better. It's important for the city to have that," said a rider.

"The bus stops are beautiful. They fixed them up. The cement, sidewalk and stop signs," said another rider.

Bus line changes are not only happening in the East Bay, but are being undertaken by Golden Gate Transit, Marin and VTA as well.

AC Transit says it has been making improvements to hundreds of bus stops, but many stops do not have updated signage yet, so riders are advised to check their local bus schedules for accurate transit line information.