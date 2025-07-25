New evidence in case against now-retired officer who killed Steven Taylor

The Brief Hearing to decide whether the state or district will prosecute case against now-retired San Leandro police officer Jason Fletcher in Steven Taylor's death was postponed. Steven Taylor's family held a rally demanding a trial in his killing. Fletcher's defense team says recently revealed report can help them get the case dismissed.



A hearing scheduled at the Alameda County Courthouse Friday morning in the case against the now-retired police officer that killed Steven Taylor in 2020 was postponed.

The legal team representing retired San Leandro police officer Jason Fletcher said evidence was recently discovered by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office that could help his case.

A rally held demanding ‘justice for Steven Taylor'

In the meantime, Taylor’s family held a rally on the steps of the courthouse on Friday morning, demanding the case go to trial.

What they're saying:

Activists and other families of victims of police brutality joined Taylor’s grandmother, Addie Kitchen, at the rally.

"[I’ve] been here 5 years and 4 months begging for justice. Three D’s, four ADA’s, and we’re still no closer to a court date today then we were the day O’Malley charged Jason Fletcher," said Kitchen.

The backstory:

Taylor was killed by now-retired Fletcher at a Walmart in April 2020 while Fletcher was responding to calls that Taylor was waving a bat around the store.

Taylor’s family argues he was dealing with a mental health crisis when Fletcher shot him.

Fletcher pleaded not guilty to voluntary manslaughter charges in 2021.

Last year, the Superior Court of California in Alameda County took the case away from District Attorney Pamela Price, ruling she was biased, and turned it over to the State Attorney General’s Office.

With Price recalled, and District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson now in charge, the court will have decide whether to bring the case back to the district level or leave it for the state to prosecute.

New report could help Fletcher's case

Friday’s hearing to decide that was postponed after Fletcher’s legal team filed and was granted a motion to hold off, citing new information they said Price’s office did not disclose.

The other side:

Fletcher’s attorney Mike Rains said, "I think it’s very unethical for them to withhold information like that."

Rains said Price’s office withheld a valuable report from use of force experts that can help his client.

"It indicated they do not believe his conduct was unreasonable or criminal," said Rains.

The report is expected to be released in early August.

Meanwhile, activists supporting Taylor’s family at the rally said five years is too long to wait for a trial.

"Justice delayed is justice denied," chanted James Burch, Founder of Black Solutions Lab.

"The Taylor family has waited long enough," said Oscar Grant’s uncle and activist Cephus Johnson, affectionately known as Uncle Bobby.

Taylor’s family fears the report will hurt the chances of a conviction.

"My concern is this new information… they’re going to try to bury this case. They’re going to try to dismiss this case," said Kitchen.

What's next:

The hearing was rescheduled for September 12, when the judge will hear arguments to decide whether the state attorney general or the district attorney will prosecute the case.