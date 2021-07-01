New ferry route launches from Alameda to San Francisco

There are now more ways to get to and from San Francisco: a new ferry route launches from Alameda.

It's called the Alameda Seaplane ferry route, and there will be a grand ribbon cutting ceremony later on Thursday morning to celebrate.

The mayor of Alameda and other transit officials will be at the celebration to talk about the importance of this route. The first ferry takes off at 6:30 a.m.

The ferry will provide service on weekdays between the Seaplane Lagoon Ferry Terminal in Alameda and San Francisco.

San Francisco Bay Ferry is also celebrating the relaunch of service.

They announced lower fares and new schedules with more weekday departures than even before the pandemic.

The Water Emergency Transportation Authority says it's using federal relief funding to provide 30% more trips than it had in 2019.

This is to rebuild ridership and increase access and equity.

Ferry routes already connect the city with Oakland, Richmond, South San Francisco and Vallejo.

