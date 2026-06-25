New fireworks rules in Alameda County

Fireworks restrictions are getting tougher in unincorporated areas of Alameda County just in time for the Fourth of July holiday.

A new ordinance taking effect July 2 will expand punishments for people who use fireworks to include property owners and tenants who allow fireworks activity on their property.

The strict rules apply to all fireworks, including those marketed as "Safe and Sane."

Violators can face potential criminal charges and fines of up to $1,000.