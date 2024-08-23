New IKEA store is opening in the Bay Area; here's where and when

If you're a huge fan of affordable Swedish furniture (or even Swedish meatballs), you're in luck; IKEA confirmed to KTVU that it is opening a new Bay Area location.

The international furniture giant announced its newest location will be built in Colma, a suburb roughly 10 miles south of San Francisco proper.

"The Colma Plan & order Point will offer personalized interior design planning and an IKEA pick-up point, providing customers with an easy and convenient shopping experience closer to home," IKEA confirmed. The Colma location is scheduled to open this fall.

The new "Plan & Order Point" will complement the "large-format" store in SF. The company hopes it will serve as a convenient pick-up point for Bay Area consumers.

The news of the latest location comes as the company celebrates the one-year anniversary of the opening of the IKEA San Francisco location. IKEA San Francisco will be celebrating by hosting IKEA Day, a week-long celebration that kicks off on Friday.

IKEA says it has created over 100 jobs at its SF store. The additional business is a welcome economic opportunity for the San Francisco area, which has seen businesses large and small flee the city due to escalating costs.